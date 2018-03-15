Apostle Ziba arrested over duty evasion: Malawi Police also nab businessman Tayub Azizi

March 15, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Apostle Jospeh Ziba, founder and  president of  Foutain of Victory International Ministries and a businessman Tayub Aziz, have been arrested over an alleged duty evasion scheme of K26 million and cheating the public revenue.

Pastor Ziba: Arrested

The preacher was arrested for allegedyly refusing yo pay duty and fine levied on his multi-million kwancha posh Range Rover.

He was seeking an order of the court stopping the  tax collecting body, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) from seizing his car from him.

Apparently, he had entered an agreement with tax body that he wouLd pay the duty for the luxury vehicle..

MRA seized the car earlier and a Toyota Fortuner from Azizi, a Malawian of Asian origin.

Aziz reportedly sold the Range Rover to Apostle Ziba against court order stopping him from disposing of the car.

The tax authority  which is battling to reach its target of tax revenue after Finance minister Goodall Gondwe  was forced to cut the National Budget by K9 billion for lack of enough revenue,  asked court to vacate injunction obtained on the cars which was granted .

MRA also obtained a warrant  of arrest against the preacher and the businessman.

Spokesman for MRA Steven Kapoloma said he knows about the matter but could not immediately give details.

 

2 Comments on "Apostle Ziba arrested over duty evasion: Malawi Police also nab businessman Tayub Azizi"

Jah Vier
Guest
Jah Vier

“The tax authority which is battling to reach its target of tax revenue after Finance minister Goodall Gondwe was forced to cut the National Budget by K9 billion for lack of enough revenue, asked court to vacate injunction obtained on the cars which was granted”
Awuzeni a boma atenge 4 billion yopanda ntchito ija akufuna kugawana ija

Kanyimbi
Guest
Kanyimbi

Business men disguising a apostle, prophet, snr Pastor and so so

