Apostle Chitheka gives hope in her latest single ‘when I see the blood’

Blantyre-based veteran gospel singer Apostle Enesia Chitheka Louis has announced that her latest single titled ‘When I see the blood’ is ready and will officially be released on 15 October, 2020 as a gift to all mothers in the country.

Aimed at giving hope and comforting those passing through hard times in life, recorded by OBK, both the audio and the video of the song was done live at Edson’s Gardens in Chileka, Blantyre and backed by the Dynamics Band lead by her son Alex Chitheka.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, the singer and the song composer Apostle Louis Chitheka said the song is inspired by bible verses, especially, Exodus chapter 12 verse 13.

“As we are going through this season that is giving us so much fear in the entire world due to Covid-19 pandemic, we should trust the blood of Jesus for our safety.

“This song will strengthen the hope of life, even to those who are down with different diseases, those who have lost both their jobs and businesses will get back to their feet after listening and digesting the message that this new song is carrying,” she said

Chitheka said recording the live song wasn’t easy but her passion and producers’ dedication has made it possible and she is satisfied.

However, Chitheka said she was supposed to record her full album in November this year but due to corona virus, as such it will not be possible to do as planned and they have shifted it to May, 2021.

Dynamics Band leader, Alex Chitheka said he is optimistic that the song will touch and win many souls and that the production quality marches the international standard.

Chitheka’s last album came in July last year.

