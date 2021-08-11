Apostle Nyirenda calls on Malawians to pray against heightening number of road accidents

Overseer of Kingdom Ambassadors International Church (KAIC), Apostle Innocent Nyirenda, has said a spate of road accidents that are presently rocking the country are “worrisome” which need “divine intervention”, and has since called on the nation to join him in prayer so that God can annihilate the situation.

Road accidents in the country have become the order of the day, and are partly proliferated by poor condition of the roads that are punctuated by unavoidable potholes.

Nyirenda called on all Malawians – regardless of tribe, gender or religion – to “humble ourselves in prayer” for the mercies and deliverance of the Lord God Almighty over our Country.

“The enemy has risen mightily against our Nation. Apart from the Covid-19 pandemic, recently we have also lost many lives of fellow Malawians in road accidents. This should not be taken as normal. The loss of our beloved ones through car accidents should not be a normal thing to us. We need to pray for God’s mercy,” Nyirenda told Nyasa Times on Tuesday while quoting 2 Chronicles 7:14.

According to him, Kingdom Ambassadors International Church – which is headquartered in Blantyre – will hold a special prayer and fasting programme for the Lord’s intervention beginning Wednesday, August 10, 2021 to Friday, August 12, 2021.

“Every Malawian is welcome to join us in prayer from wherever they are across the country. Let him who has an ear, hear what the Spirit of the Lord is speaking to our nation,” he said.

On August 1, 2021 at least 21 people were killed and eight others wounded in a road crash in Ntcheu in the early hours of Sunday.

A truck driver lost control and rammed into a passenger bus and a third vehicle, Hastings Chigalu, Ntcheu police spokesperson said

Chigalu said most of the casualties – 27 – were women who were on the bus that was heading to the Chikwawa district.

Vice president Saulos Chilima extended condolences and promised support for families of the victims.

Road safety remains a persistent issue in Malawi, where hundreds of lives are lost in accidents every year.

Malawi recorded at least 860 fatalities in road crashes in 2021, according to data available at the Road Traffic Directorate and Safety Services (RTDSS).

