Apostle Semu appeal for Covid-19 national wide prayers

Apostle Patrick Semu of Shalom Christian Church in Area 23, Lilongwe, has appealed to government officials to mobilize pastors from various churches in Malawi to pray against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Semu made the appeal on Friday during an Interdenominational Lunch Hour Fellowship at Town Hall in Lilongwe.

“We need to gather together as saints to pray to God as we have been doing when we face deadly diseases (Pandemics) and natural disasters such as floods, droughts and emergencies in our country,” Semu said.

He said government should hasten to organize nationwide prayers because the pandemic is fast spreading and killing a lot of people in the country.

Semu advised that when inviting pastors to attend the prayers, government should consider inviting men of God of good standing in society noting that it is such people whose prayers appeal to God.

“According to psalms 91: 1 to 3 the Bible says “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and deadly pestilence,” he assured.

Currently, Malawi has recorded 2069 Covid-19 cases including 31 deaths, of these cases 722 are impoted infections and 1347 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 379 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1659.

The average age of the cases is 34 years, the youngest case is aged one month, the oldest is 82 years and 72 percent are males. So far, the country has conducted 192, 976 virus tests in 39 test centers.

