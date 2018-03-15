Apostle Ziba granted bail after spending night in custody over tax fraud

Apostle Joseph Ziba, founder and president of Fountain of Victory International Ministries has been granted bail at a court hearing Thursday in Blantyre after spending a night in police custody.

The preacher was arrested alongside a businessman Tayub Aziz, over an alleged duty evasion scheme of K26 million and cheating the public revenue.

Blantyre Magistrate Court granted K200 000 bail bond after a two-hour hearing.

The court ruled that in the “interest of justice” the pastor be considered for bail after his lawyer made an application.

One of the bail conditions imposed on the preacher is that he should inform the police if he wants to travel outside the country and not interfering with witnesses.

Apostle Ziba was not present for the hearing.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

The preacher was arrested for allegedyly refusing yo pay duty and fine levied on his multi-million kwancha posh Range Rover.

MRA seized the car earlier and a Toyota Fortuner from Azizi, a Malawian of Asian origin.

Aziz reportedly sold the Range Rover to Apostle Ziba against court order stopping him from disposing of the car.

The tax authority which is battling to reach its target of tax revenue after Finance minister Goodall Gondwe was forced to cut the National Budget by K9 billion for lack of enough revenue, asked court to vacate injunction obtained on the cars which was granted .

MRA also obtained a warrant of arrest against the preacher and the businessman.

