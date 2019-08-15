Apostolic command ‘holy ghost fire’ at Malawi police: Demand release of church member in for girl abduction

August 15, 2019 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Emotions ran high on  Wednesday in the squatter township of Ndirande in Blantyre  when members of the Apostolic Church members stormed police  station demanding an immediate release of one of the members who was arrested.

Apostolic faith members seeking release od their member at Ndirande Police station

Police arrested Zakeyu Mapira, on August 13 2019, and charged him with abduction of a 13-year-old girl and failing to provide necessities to a child.

But Apostolic church  members clad in their usual white robes  rallied at Ndirande police  station with placards demanding the release of their member.

They kept chanting to police officers “Holy Ghost fire!”

Ndirande Police spokesperson, Edna Mzingwitsa, said police dispersed those church members but they said they will come back for  vigils.

Mzingwitsa  said Mapira was arrested for allowing  the marriage of a 13-year-old girl to his 22-year-old son without the consent of the parents of the girl.

“The girl, who is pregnant, was being kept in the church’s tent and her parents were denied a chance to be taking her to the hospital for antenatal care,” she said.

The police spokesperson said Zakeyu Mapira’s  son, who has defilement charges to answer, is at large..

Zakeyu Mapira, 42, is from Chalingana Village, Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo District.

5
POOR MAN FEEL IT
Guest
POOR MAN FEEL IT

Mulungu wanthu kumwambako chonde thandizazi Malawi

2 hours ago
TOSH
Guest
TOSH

osakagwira ma cadet bwanji

2 hours ago
POOR MAN FEEL IT
Guest
POOR MAN FEEL IT

koma dziko la malawi mabvuto atha koma zina sizinathe zina zayamba koma Chauta kumwambako chonde tithandizeni kuno ku Malawi zativuta Chimanga ndi ichi chafika paka Mk 13,000 koma this August kulibwanji momwe tifikele December in name of God Amen

2 hours ago
COPS
Guest
COPS

Nanunso apostoli kusanvetsa zinthu ngati boma la DPP. Mxiiii

3 hours ago
rob
Guest
rob

I can imagine, kunachematu kumeneko kkkkk

4 hours ago