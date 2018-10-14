Archbishop Msusa urges Catholics to political action to be agents of change

Archbishop of the Blantyre Archdiocese of the Catholic Church Archbishop, Thomas Luke Msusa has advanced the call of Pope Francis that Catholics must get involved in politics even if it may be “dirty,” frustrating and fraught with failure, so as to be agents of change.

His Grace Msusa made his comments on Saturday during a Diamond Jubilee celebration of Masanjala Parish in Chiradzulu.

He advised Catholic faithfuls who have necessary qualifications to feel free to join politics, saying Christians have a duty to work for the common good in the world of politics

“Politics on its own is good because it is a call to serve, but it is the people who make it dirty due to their words and deeds. a I urge you people who have certificates and other high qualifications and have the will to contest as councilors and Member of Parliament so that you help in the development of our country,” Archbishop Msusa explained .

He stressed that Catholic church does not campaign or back individual candidates, but encouraged individual Catholics to get involved in politicsbecause it is one of the highest forms of charity since it seeks the common good.

The Archbishop said the country needs morally coherent candidates.

He said next year should be a year of blessings and happiness as he advised the Catholics to choose good and humble leaders that would help to develop the country.

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha who represented President Peter Mutharika said government is always grateful for the continued existing relationship between government and the Catholic Church.

He added that government was thankful for the developments the Catholic Church brought since establishment in the country saying he is among one of the beneficiaries as he attended a catholic school.

The Minister asked the Archbishop to continue constructively advising government whenever things went wrong.

Masanjala Parish was established in 1958 and has four Primary Schools, two Secondary Schools, hospital, University and Seminary.

