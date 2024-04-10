Are Police officers going to consume expired food rations?

Tongues are wagging over revelations that police officers packed food rations are due to expire next month in Malawi Police Service store rooms because they were subjected to legal battles as they were supplied by companies belonging to corruption accused Zuneth Sattar.

This means billions of tax payer money has been wasted.

However, deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for administration, Happy Mkandawire has played down the matter.

He said what was written on the cover paper is not entirely true, saying some items have a long lifeline.

“Tins of beef and fish bear an indication that they will expire in 2025, others in 2026.

“There was a problem with packaging and labeling.

“It’s biscuits and sweets that would expire in the month of May, as stated on the plastic bag. We will remove them from the packs,” said Mkandawire.

Court battles and administrative procedures are some factors leading to the expiration of some items before consumption, leaving the government of Malawi to lose billions of kwacha used to purchase the food packs.

According to the United Kingdom National Crime Agency, Xavier Limited signed a contract with Malawi Police to supply 350 000 food packs on September 13, 2021, in a contract number MPS/SB/16/04/2021, worth USD 7,875,000.

Former Inspector General of Police George Kainja and Deputy Commissioner of Police Mwabi Mwalabu were arrested over issues surrounding the contract.

