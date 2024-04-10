Government bans gold mining in Zomba, foreigners dominated

Government has with immediate effect banned gold mining in Zomba as the activities were mainly done by foreigners in some parts of district.

Minister of Mining Monica Chayang’anamuno visited places where gold panning is done on Tuesday and she warned the state will prosecute anyone disregarding the order.

Chayang’anamuno said the government prohibits other parties from purchasing gold in either way except the countrys central bank.

‘I would like to urge all the gold miners to sell their minerals to the Reserve Bank of Malawi, since it is the only recommended buyer, buying at an internationally recognised price if they are to benefit from it,” said Chayang’anamuno.

Also speaking, Sub-Traditional Authority Idana, who represented Traditional Authority M’biza, hailed the government for educating his subjects on how best to go about it.

“We have also agreed to empower our cooperatives to take full control of this mining initiative while waiting for proper mining registration to take place, as a way of preventing illegal miners,” explained Idana.

Elizabeth Nyirenda, who is involved in the gold business, said the government should put in place measures that can be beneficial to both local people and the government by setting favourable prices, thereby enhancing development.

According to a press statement released by the Ministry of Mining, the Chakwera-led government is to host the first ever Mining Investment Forum at Bingu International Convention Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe from April 23 to 24, 2024 which will give the country an opportunity to showcase and promote Malawis mining sector..

