Mangochi Village Headman says his people regret voting for Chakwera

April 28, 2024

Village Headman M’baluku from Senior Chief Chowe in Mangochi says he and his subjects regret voting for the Tonse Alliance Government because what they were promised by the current administration has not been delivered.

He said people in his area are struggling to get basic commodities. He said today at a rally organized by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at St. Augustine 2 Primary School Ground in Mangochi.

Speaking at the same rally, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mangochi Central Constituency, Victoria Kingston said she is sad that President Lazarus Chakwera’s failure to go to Mangochi to appreciate people’s suffering following the rising water levels in Lake Malawi and Shire River.

 

