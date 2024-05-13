Lake Malawi waters increase by 44 centimeters, second highest since 1980

Lake Malawi’s water levels have increased by 44 centimetres, making it the second highest since 1980 according to the National Water Resources Authority (NWRA).

This has caused unprecedented flooding of the lake in lakeshore districts of Mangochi, Salima and Nkhotakota.

The level as of 7 May 2024 was 476.33 Metres Above Sea Level (MASL) and the levels last year were 475.89 MASL on the same date.

NWRA says in a statement the water levels are currently going down and if the country receives no additional flush floods from the Tanzanian side, this receding trend is expected to continue until the inception of a new hydrological year in November, 2024.

Lake Malawi water levels this year are the second highest recorded, after the 1980 levels which reached 477.22 MASL.

The increase has been attributed to increased rains in the Northern Region of Malawi as well as the Tanzanian side, which is the main catchment area of Lake Malawi.

