Opposition DPP challenges: “With APM on the ballot, we winning.”

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says with it’s current leader, Peter Mutharika on the ballot in 2025 presidential elections, it is very certain that it is going back in government.

The party’s Regional Governor for the East, Imran Mtenje, who was speaking at M’baluku in Mangochi Sunday, says, people’s minds are fresh with what Mutharika did comparing to what the tonse government is doing.

Mtenje said the current administration has messed up the economy and chances are low that people will give them a fresh mandate.

Chimwemwe Chipungu, organising secretary for the Party has urged their followers to make sure that they have their national identity cards in place inorder to register during voter registration excercise to commence in this coming September.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!