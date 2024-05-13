Opinion: Peter Mutharika Njamba speech on Sunday lacks the deserved maturity

I made up my mind to quit commenting on political matters affecting Malawi until Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika kindly gave me food for thought and appropriate content to digest.

From the mouth of Mutharika came out a number of issues that captivated my patriotic interest at Mnjamba Freedom Park in the commercial Blantyre City.

To begin with, it is clear that this immediate past ruling party can not stop the business of promoting tribalism and regionalism in this country. This is clarified in the statement ” The central region is for all political parties”. Good people, I fail to remember the last time President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera or any Malawi Congress Party member ever said that central region is not for DPP. Such kind of talking transmits hatred in Malawians. If it is a Lhomwenian political style then we better shift for advanced democracy. I do not personally doubt as a professor, Mutharika deserves to possess greater knowledge and deeper understanding than I that politics is not about promoting regionalism but the way people living in groups make decisions and agreements so they can live together. Mutharika has successfully taught me that he lacks blood components of modern politics, videlicet, goodwill, trust, influence, high approval ratings and credibility hence is deficient of reliable political capital. Now, both tribalism and regionalism are developmentally fatal.

Not only that, Mutharika made a grave mistake of telling Malawians indirectly that Malawi Congress Party is undemocratic externally on fabricated anecdote that it blocks other parties in the country to hold rallies at the centre. Where did the northern-region based AFORD host its mega rally recently? Is Chinsapo in Rumphi? Mutharika as a thought-mature politician and above all former State President made a severe mortal and erroneous political and diplomatic mannerism of instilling false information in Malawians that the Chakwera-led government plans to import 1 000 000 Mozambicans and 500 Christian faithfuls to rig and collapse integrity of 2025 General Elections.

What clear message is our beloved professor of law trying to communicate?

Is it to plunge the cordial relations between Malawi and Mozambique into death pits? Is it to create a political anarchy that my fellow poet Mathew Arnold foretold?

Is it to disturb Malawians that under Chakwera, they are breathing wrong air? Hahaha please let us adopt new political strategies. Old tricks always kill.

That style of politics is lethal. It has potential to ruin public trust in the Malawi Electoral Commission and worse enough is that it may poison minds of the county’s innocent citizens not to accept poll results hence orchestrating political violence.

And lastly, why spreading a blue lie just as your colour that Democratic Progressive Party can solve all socio-economic quagmires rocking the tri-coloured nation in just 24 months? Does DPP needs any introduction in the country? How many years did you rule Malawi? Didn’t Chakwera find problems in aftermath? Here, we are talking of hunger and poverty. We do not win government wheeling on lies. Once Malawians realise that you lied to them, they lose trust and things fall apart!

May you please extend my warmest greetings to newly chosen young Leader of Opposition George Tapatula Chaponda. That’s youth empowerment in politics.

