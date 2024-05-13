Triephornia Mpinganjira buys return ticket for mother to travel to India to attend to her daughter in ICU

Business lady and philanthropist Mrs. Triephornia Mpinganjira has bailed out a mother Mrs Musaiwa with a return air ticket to go to India to attend to her daughter Queen Musaiwa who suffered a brain infection while studying there.

It follows a request she received from social media philanthropist and influencer Gerald Kampanikiza for assistance from well-wishers to help with air ticket plus finishing to pay some hospital bills for her daughter who has been in ICU.

Firstly, her story was shared by many people on Facebook including Michelle Mbilizi who narrated the story for people to help.

“Queen was sponsored by her uncle to go and study and whilst there, she got sick and the Uncle was paying for the bills and later the bill accumulated to such extend that the uncle couldn’t afford any more,” Mbilizi wrote.

It was further revealed that at first, Queen was looked after by fellow students with her mother struggling to get a Visa.

“After I was approached with the issue, I noticed the urgency of the story and I decided to approach Mrs Mpinganjira who positively responded,” said Kampanikiza.

Added Kampanikiza: “Finally, we have some good news because she (Mpinganjira) has bought the air ticket for the mother and she is expected to leave the country on Wednesday May 15th, 2024 through Ethiopian Airlines passing through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before reaching Delhi, India on Thursday May 16th, 2024.”

Meanwhile, Mpginganjira has reiterated that, as a nation, we should cherich the spirit of always helping the other when in pain and suffering.

Queen Musaiwa is a Medical Lab Sciences student at Punjab College of Technical Education in India.

