Chakwera spits fire: “My silence is not weakness”

Former President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera yesterday delivered a rare, fiery warning, making it clear that his trademark calmness and restraint should never be mistaken for political weakness.

Speaking at the funeral ceremony of Sub-Traditional Authority Malembo in Lilongwe, Chakwera struck an unusually firm and emotional tone, appearing to send a strong message—albeit indirectly—to figures within the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In a speech that mixed reflection, warning, and conviction, Chakwera emphasized that his silence over political matters has always been a deliberate choice rooted in his commitment to peace and national unity—not fear.

“Do not provoke me (musanditengere ku mtoso)… our ancestors fought these battles and advised us not to repeat them,” he said, drawing on cultural wisdom to underline his stance.

He stressed that his quiet approach to politics should not be misunderstood.

“I remain quiet not because of fear or weakness, but because I cherish peace in this country,” Chakwera told mourners, his voice carrying both restraint and resolve.

But the former president did not stop there. In what many observers may interpret as a clear warning, he cautioned that continued provocation could push him to respond.

“I am ready to ‘die’ for you if oppression continues like this,” he declared—words that drew attention for their intensity and emotional weight.

Chakwera reaffirmed that he is, at heart, a peace-loving leader, but insisted that patience has limits when faced with what he suggested could be persistent provocation or injustice.

Despite the strong tone of his remarks, it remains unclear what specific actions or incidents from the ruling party may have triggered such a response.

Notably, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri, a senior DPP official who was present at the funeral, did not publicly respond to Chakwera’s remarks.

The moment marks a significant shift in tone for Chakwera, long known for his measured and composed political style—raising questions about whether the country may be entering a more confrontational phase in its political discourse.

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