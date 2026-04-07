NICO Group sponsors MCCCI’s 2026 Business Leadership Summit with K200 million

The NICO Group, which includes NBS Bank, ERIS Properties and Blantyre Hotels Limited, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Malawi’s private sector development by presenting a K200 million sponsorship to the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) in support of the institution’s upcoming Business Leadership Summit slated for April 22-24 2026 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

The sponsorship marks another milestone in the longstanding partnership between NICO Group and MCCCI, one anchored in shared values, collaboration, and a common vision of strengthening Malawi’s economic future.

Speaking during the official cheque presentation in Blantyre, NICO Group Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Kwanele Ngwenya, said the sponsorship reflects the Group’s belief in the power of dialogue, leadership, and collective action to drive sustainable growth.

“Today’s handover is more than a financial contribution. It is a demonstration of our belief in platforms that stimulate meaningful dialogue, inspire innovation, and build leadership capacity within Malawi’s business community.

“The Business Leadership Summit continues to play a critical role in shaping the country’s economic direction by bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to reflect, strategise, and chart new pathways for national development,” said Ngwenya.

She also added that the NICO Group, whose portfolio spans insurance, asset management, banking, pensions administration, property development, technology, and hospitality, remains committed to supporting initiatives that create a fertile environment for business growth and economic resilience.

“Our partnership with MCCCI is built on shared purpose. We are proud to support initiatives that shape policy, strengthen industries, and empower entrepreneurs. These are the foundations of a competitive and sustainable private sector,” she explained.

Chief Executive Officer of MCCCI, Daisy Kambalame expressed gratitude to NICO Group for its continued support, noting that the contribution would significantly enhance the quality, reach, and impact of the summit.

“We look forward to a successful 2026 Business Leadership Summit and to strengthening our partnership with business partners as we collectively work toward a more transparent, accountable, and prosperous business environment.” said Kambalame.

The sponsorship positions NICO Group as the lead sponsor of the 2026 event which will convene business leaders, policymakers, and development partners.

This year’s summit will be held under the theme; ‘Leading with Purpose: Harnessing the Power of Transparency and Accountability’.

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