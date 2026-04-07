Kamangira Petition Rocks PAC: Malondera Accused of MK65 Million Bribery in Explosive Amaryllis Probe Scandal

Embattled lawyer Alexious Kamangira has ignited a political firestorm after formally petitioning Malawi’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), accusing Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Steven Malondera and members of the committee of corruption and abuse of office in the high-stakes inquiry into the controversial Amaryllis Hotel deal.

In a complaint dated April 7, 2026, seen by this publication, Kamangira alleges that Malondera received MK65 million from Apostle Clifford Kawinga in a clandestine arrangement aimed at manipulating the outcome of the parliamentary probe into the Public Service Pension Trust Fund’s (PSPTF) purchase of the luxury Blantyre hotel.

The petition claims the money was intended to be shared among PAC members as an inducement to “protect the main culprits” in the transaction and to shield certain public officials from scrutiny—an allegation that, if proven, would strike at the core of Parliament’s oversight role.

Kamangira further alleges that cracks emerged within the committee after Malondera reportedly distributed only MK3 million to each member—far below what was allegedly agreed—triggering internal discontent and threats by some members to boycott the inquiry altogether.

The explosive claims come as the country remains gripped by outrage over the K128.7 billion Amaryllis Hotel acquisition, a deal that has already attracted multiple investigations and heightened public suspicion over the management of pension funds.

Adding to the intrigue, recent updates from the ACB indicate that the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), working with investigators, is tracking suspicious cash withdrawals amounting to approximately K5.5 billion from an account linked to Yusuf Investments—the company at the centre of the hotel sale.

Malondera has previously dismissed the MK65 million bribery allegations as baseless, maintaining that both he and his committee remain committed to uncovering the truth behind the transaction without fear or favour. He has insisted that the integrity of Parliament’s inquiry cannot be compromised.

However, the fresh petition by Kamangira escalates pressure on both the PAC and the ACB to respond decisively, as questions mount over whether the very body tasked with holding others accountable may itself be compromised.

As of Tuesday, both the ACB and PAC had not issued an official response to the latest allegations.

The unfolding developments threaten to deepen an already volatile scandal, raising serious concerns about transparency, accountability, and the credibility of institutions at the centre of one of Malawi’s most controversial financial deals in recent years.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :