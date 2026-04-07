FDH Bank enhances Hospital payment flexibility with digital options

​FDH Bank plc has announced a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Health to introduce digital payment systems in public health facilities, offering Malawians more options for payments.

The initiative is designed to provide patients with modern, flexible alternatives to cash while supporting broader government reforms aimed at improving service delivery and resource mobilization within the health sector.

​Speaking during a cocktail event in Salima on Wednesday, FDH Bank plc Deputy Managing Director George Chitera emphasized that the move is about adding convenience to the healthcare experience. By introducing these digital channels, the bank ensures that patients have the choice to use secure, electronic methods alongside traditional options.

​“As we continue advancing in digital banking, it is important that we extend these services to sectors such as health, ensuring that we meet the needs of Malawians efficiently. We believe good health is a key pillar in our Bank, and we aim to support the health sector,” said Chitera.

​The bank plans to integrate its diverse digital platforms to streamline revenue collection, making the process smoother for both the hospital administration and the public.

He said the Bank will leverage its digital platforms to enhance efficiency in revenue collection and management within health facilities.

​“We are ready to support Malawians in any way possible and contribute meaningfully to the development of key sectors such as health,” he said.

​Ministry of Health Chief of Health Services, Dr. Andrew Likaka, welcomed the addition of digital tools as a vital step in modernizing domestic resource mobilization. While cash remains a staple, the introduction of digital alternatives provides a necessary layer of transparency and helps ensure all fees are processed through official channels.

​“Digital is the way to go. This partnership will help us explore how we can locally mobilise resources to support our health system. Currently, facilities do not have digital payment systems, which is why there have been reports of people being asked for informal payments,” said Likaka.

​He added that the introduction of digital payments will help curb corruption and improve accountability in health facilities by making it easier to track revenue collected.

​“There has been concern over informal payments, but the digital system will make it easier to track revenue collected by facilities. Any transactions outside the system will be illegal and easier to detect,” he said.

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