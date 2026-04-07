MACRA BOSS NKOLOMA LEADS DIGITAL PUSH AS MALAWI, GAMBIA DEEPEN DIGITAL TIES AT GITEX AFRICA 2026 TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION AGENDA

Director General of MACRA Mayamiko Nkoloma has led Malawi’s push for stronger digital partnerships as the country intensifies efforts to accelerate its digital transformation agenda through strategic regional cooperation.

Nkoloma, together with the Principal Secretary for e-Government Prosper Mopiwa, held high-level discussions with a delegation from The Gambia during GITEX Africa Morocco 2026, a major continental platform bringing together policymakers, investors, and technology leaders.

The Gambian delegation included Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Ismaila Ceesay, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Lamin Jabbi, and Director General of the Gambia ICT Agency Abdou Jallow.

The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between Malawi and The Gambia in areas of digital transformation, with emphasis on policy alignment, knowledge sharing, and practical cooperation in building modern digital government systems. Both sides agreed that digital technology is central to improving public service delivery and driving inclusive economic growth.

Nkoloma emphasized Malawi’s commitment to building strong regional partnerships that can accelerate innovation and support the country’s digital reform agenda. The engagement also highlighted the importance of learning from other African countries that are advancing rapidly in e-government systems and digital infrastructure.

The meeting reinforced a growing continental understanding that digital transformation requires cooperation, not isolation. By sharing expertise and aligning strategies, African countries can speed up development and build stronger, more resilient digital economies.

GITEX Africa continues to serve as a key platform for shaping Africa’s digital future, and Malawi’s active participation signals its readiness to strengthen partnerships and fully embrace the opportunities of the digital age.

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