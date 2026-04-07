Malondera hits back in PAC storm, denies corruption claims, reports Kamangila to police over alleged influence and defends inquiry process

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson Steven Malondera has broken his committee’s silence agreement, issuing a detailed and strongly worded defence of his integrity amid corruption and influence allegations raised by lawyer Alexious Kamangila.

In a public statement accompanied by what he described as documentary evidence, including screenshots and phone call records, Malondera denied wrongdoing and instead accused Kamangila of attempting to influence the work of the committee during its ongoing inquiry.

“The Public Accounts Committee agreed NOT to comment on the enquiry but I feel someone is set to misrepresent my integrity and I must respond with available documentary evidence in form of screenshots,” Malondera said.

He revealed that he had already escalated concerns of alleged interference to law enforcement authorities, stating that he reported the matter to Police Headquarters on March 15, 2026.

“Alexious Kamangila all the attempts to influence me as a Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee ndinapanga report to Police Headquarters on Sunday 15th March 2026 at around 11:00am. The Inspector General of Police had a team of three officers,” he said, adding that he also made the disclosure publicly on March 16 before the start of the inquiry.

Malondera further rejected allegations that he received money from Apostle Joseph Kawinga, insisting that he shared the accusations directly with the cleric as part of his response.

“Regarding your allegations that I got money from Apostle Kawinga, I took a screenshot of your post and shared with Apostle Kawinga,” he said.

He also referenced a phone conversation dated April 3, 2026, claiming Kamangila attempted to pressure him over committee proceedings.

“On Friday 3rd April, 2026 we spoke on the phone around 8:15 am… you requested me to protect the Acting Director General of ACB from victimization using the enquiry,” Malondera said.

He added that he told Kamangila he had no unilateral power as chairperson of a 23-member committee, stressing that decisions were made collectively.

“I told you that I don’t have powers as I am just a Chairperson of the committee of 23 members and that members had debated the report and adopted it on 31 March, 2026,” he said.

Malondera also challenged Kamangila to release alleged recordings of their conversations, saying they would help the public judge the matter.

“You said you will fight me and I am your enemy. I told you that I don’t care as long as I am within the laws of the country and my conscience is clear. Kindly share the recording of that phone call so that Malawians can listen and judge who is the real enemy of justice,” he said.

He further accused Kamangila of sending what he termed “too personal” questions during the inquiry process, suggesting they were aimed at pursuing private grievances rather than parliamentary oversight.

“Throughout the enquiry you kept sending questions to me and other members of the committee. The questions were too personal… I felt Public Accounts Committee is not a forum for settling your issues with others,” Malondera said.

Despite the tensions, Malondera maintained that he remains committed to his role and warned of what he described as resistance from unnamed vested interests.

“Those who trust me and respect my integrity be assured that the cartels are not comfortable but we will fight them and serve the nation better,” he said.

The allegations and counter-allegations are expected to intensify scrutiny on the ongoing PAC inquiry, which has already attracted public attention over claims of influence, corruption, and procedural fairness.

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