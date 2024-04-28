Political analysts say Nankhumwa’s party is a move to weaken DPP in Lhomwe belt

Political analysts and commentators say the decision by Kondwani Nankhumwa, former vice president for the south for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to form his own political party is handing over victory to the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on the silver platter during the 2025 election.

Nankhumwa has founded People’s Development Party barely months after his expulsion from the DPP where he was long-time southern region vice president.

Reacting to the move, University of Malawi political science lecturer, Ernest Thindwa, contends that the new party will split the DPP’s vote in its southern region stronghold thus boosting the MCP’s chances to retain power.

Political commentator Humphrey Mvula said the move will weaken the DPP much further in the lhomwe belt.

Nankhumwa has registered the Peoples Development Party (PDP), a new political entity which he said is committed to progress, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

Simeon Phiri, Interim Secretary General of PDP, confirmed the development in a press statement on April 26, 2024. The statement reads, “We are delighted to announce the establishment of the Peoples Development Party (PDP), a beacon of progress and inclusivity in the political landscape. “With a steadfast commitment to fostering sustainable development and empowering communities, the PDP emerges as a vehicle for positive change and collective prosperity.”

