World Bank Kenya visit: Chakwera hails World Bank for being a good partner towards Malawi’s food security

Malawi leader President Lazarus Chakwera has left Malawi for Nairobi Kenya where he is expected to attend the World Bank meeting.

Speaking during his departure, Chakwera hailed World Bank for all the development projects being implemented in the the country.

The president gave the example of how World Bank is supporting Malawi drive to achieve food Sustainability.

“We are grateful to World Bank for the support and this include the the support on irrigation projects” he said.

Chakwera is destined to attend the World Bank’s International Development Association Summit, which will be held in Nairobi, the Republic of Kenya, on Monday, 29th April 2024.

According to the statement the visit is at the invitation of His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, following the World Bank’s recent approval of 100 billion Kwacha in support towards Malawi’s

efforts to achieve food security in response to President Chakwera’s Declaration of Disaster in 23 districts affected by El Niño weather conditions.

The President will return on Monday, 29th April, 2024, at 17:00 hours, through the sameairport.

