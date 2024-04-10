National Bank touts digital uptake in ‘Popanda Chifukwa’ promotion 

National Bank of Malawi Plc says the number of customers utilizing their digital platforms has grown beyond expectation since the launch of the ‘Popanda Chifukwa’ Mo626Pay/POS Promotion in December last year.

The Bank’s Cards Acquiring and Merchants Services Manager, David Tamula said this during the third monthly draw of the promotion which took place in Zomba.

Tamula observed the storming sessions that the Bank has been conducting in various outlets for instant prizes have also brought excitement amongst the customers.

“The promotion was designed just to appreciate our customers’ loyalty as we also complement government efforts in ensuring we have a cashless society. Customers have always embraced our digital platforms but this time it has gone beyond our expectation.”

“Mind you, we had set our targets the time we were launching the promotion, but surprisingly we have already passed the target of people using our digital platforms, yet the promotion is still running,” said Tamula.

Before conducting the draw, NBM Plc officials held storming sessions at Zomba PEP stores where people who paid for the items bought using the Bank’s POS machine and other digital platforms won various instant prizes like umbrellas, caps, T-shirts, drinking bottles, key holders, pens and others.

One of the instant winners, Ernest Gidala said he was excited to have been rewarded after embracing the smart banking solutions.

“I am one of those who never liked the idea of paying for things using debit cards and other digital channels, but I realized this is the safest way than carrying money in my pockets. I thank NBM Plc for the promotion,” he said.

During the third draw, three lucky winners took home K150, 000, while 30 got a 50% cashback from their payment made through NBM digital channels. 40 customers got gift packs.

In the evening, the ‘Bank of the Nation’ also graced the Zomba Beerland Festival at Domino Garden, where several customers also won various instant prizes.

The Bank is expected to conduct its final raffle draw at the end of this month, where four lucky winners will walk away with K1.5 million each.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!