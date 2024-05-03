Billionaire Korea Mpatsa says Malawi’s poverty is by choice: “The Presidency holds key to solutions.”

Renowned billionaire businessperson Jimmy Korea Mpatsa says Malawi’s poverty is by choice, stressing that the Presidency holds the key to solutions to most of the problems in Malawi.

Mpatsa made the sentiments Friday evening in his presentation titled ‘If I Were the President’ at the Business In-Detail Magazine event in Lilongwe.

He said in Malawi, everything revolves around the presidency hence problems like blackouts and all others can be resolved by presidential directions.

He added that the country’s food insecurity and low productivity is because the country leaves much of the farming into subsistence farmers who depend on the rains.

He also noted that Admarc which he said has dysfunctional deports and often has low financial capacity to purchase produce from farmers in time.

On trade policy, he said the restrictions on exports of agricultural commodities discourages large scale commercial farmers who are risk averse as a result of policy inconsistencies.

He emphasized that if he were the President, when South Sudan and Malawi agreed on exports of various agricultural products, he would have created a special purpose vehicle to ensure production of the required volumes to ensure consistent supply and secure the market that was lost when only 5 percent of the required volume was met.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!