Army moves in to guard Chakwera the president-elect: New dawn rises over Malawi

Malawi Defence Force (MDC) has deployed soldiers to guard Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Rev Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s according him full presidential protocol including an aide-de-camp as he is set to be declared winner in Tuesday’s election.

Chakwera, who led the opposition Tonse Alliance, is expected to step up and offer a new and more responsive style of leadership.

The MCP leader is destined for the State House after scooping 60.3 percent of the votes defeating the incumbent.

Political analys hoped Chakwera would mend the country’s failing economy.

Malawi is one of the poorest countries in the world as 74 percent of the population here lives on less than 1.25 dollars a day, and nearly one in 10 children die before their fifth birthday.

The rising cost of basic commodities has added to these woes and the country is also experiencing shortages of necessities such as sugar and bread.

Voters in the southern African country went to the polls on 23 June for the second time in 13 months after the Constitutional Court scrapped a presidential election over alleged fraud.

A new dawn has risen over Malawi, it offers the country an opportunity for a fresh start.

