Mutharika should show statesmanship, call Chakwera and ensure smooth Malawi power handover
The writing is on wall. It’s over for President Peter Mutharika. He has lost elections and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, has won.
The die, as they say, is cast.
We at Nyasa Times feel this is not the time for Mutharika to be politicking around using a loud and suspicious silence. No.
This is the time Mutharika must—before Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale speaks—show he is a level headed person.
This is the time he must prove he loves this country beyond benefiting from it as a leader.
This is the time he must stand up, show Malawians that he respects their will—the will that he no longer have their consent.
Elsewhere, where Mutharika taught for over 40 years, this is the time John Mc Cain, in 2008, picked up a phone and made a gracious call to Barack Obama.
The honour in such a call is that it proves you understand the tenets of democracy—that in the race for political power, there are winners and losers; it is how the game works.
Make no mistake.
Forget the piles of criticism against Mutharika; he will rank as one of the best temperate leaders Malawi has ever had.
The past two years has seen a tense level of populism the country has never seen. The stakes were high for Mutharika to press a button that would have seen this nation in flames.
Mutharika maintained his greatest apex of coolness that, despite the waves of protest, the country never went in flames. History won’t forget this and, arguably, that is the greatest legacy that Mutharika will leave us with.
The only way he can protect it, at this critical juncture, is for him to show he is a statesman.
That is only possible if he can, now, do this: Pick up the phone, make a gracious call to Chakwera and, eventually, smoothen the process of handing over power.
History is about how you end—not how you began and walked.
Shameless Mutharika has zero umunthu in him so do not expect him to do or behave as a statesman! I do not see how you call someone with unbridled disdain for the rule of law as being ‘temperate’ because under the law he has no powers to give orders to law-enforcement or whomsoever to go shot citizens who are peacefully protesting in the streets against his misrule!!!! The vandals were all his boys (azukulu ake) after all! On several occasions shameless Mutharika has spoken as if he is the elector of presidents for the country—saying, there is no way he… Read more »
I wish ibu must read this article maybe will understand that this is not about him but about Malawians. Why he is beating the bush while knows is lost? Mugabe style? Not here in Malawi. Lost is lost he must go & Malawians fed up of him.
I don’t see him doing this! If he does, he is really a Statesman.
Kodi why are you forcing him he will do at the right time.Inu kuzitenga odziwa kwambiri
Kodi munthuyi musachite ngati kumupembeza, analuza ndi udindo utulidwa pansi
I think we should just leave this old man, he is still making his history of proving that he was and he is an educated fool!
ADHA vomerani basi mukhala ndi intergrity.
mukatha kukapita masiku angapo ku khoti inu???
ndikotenthatu fusani alufandika.
you see pakamwa ndi pa boma akulu amatelo. osatha mawu ili ndi dziko.
tikudziwa mukulephera munena bwanji sorry. just swallow the pride and say it!!! trust me you will be respected and in all you will have Peace of mind.
that repeated word ” Ndikunyenyanyenyani!!”’
sad but we are humans and we forgive and go on with our l8ves.
LIFE IS TOO SHORT TO KEEP ARGUING.
Well-written article!