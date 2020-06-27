MEC dealing with DPP complaint on electoral irregularities in Malawi rerun
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said it has received a complaint from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) urging the commission to call for a fresh election on the basis that the ongoing election had a lot of electoral irregularities.
MEC director of communications Sangwani Mwafulirwa said this on Saturday at the national tally centre in Blantyre during the media briefing.
He said the Commission was dealing with the complaint before the determination of the official results.
At the time of the announcement, Mwafulirwa said MEC has so far verified results from 17 of the 28 districts across the country which represents 30 percent of the total registered voters.
DPP in its complaint filed by the party’s administrative secretary Francis Mphepo says there have been “massive irregularities” affecting integrity and credibility of the presidential election results in central region and Mzimba districts.
They have submitted evidence of several incidents where DPP monitors were “totally excluded and prevented from performing their statutory functions in the central region district of Lilongwe, Dowa. Salima, Ntcheu, Nkhotakota, Dedza, Mchinji and Kasungu and the Northern Region district of Mzimba.”
The party listed polling stations from which their monitors were allegedly excluded and said over 1.5 million votes had been marred by “violence and intimidation”.
“There is no doubt that these irregularities and malpractices will substantially affect the results in one way or another,” Mphepo continued.
Reads the complaint in part: “The quality if an electoral process is just as important as numerical results, The integrity and credibility of the numerical results is informed by quality if the process ti arrive at the same. Clearly, the results in the central region districts and Mzimba district cannot be said to be credible and valid.”
DPP is seeking remedies that there should be a declaration that the elections has been “inconclusive” and that there is “no winner or loser” and that there be fresh polls.
Unofficial results show that opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has won the election with about over 59 percent defeating incumbent President Peter Mutharika who has got 39 percent.
MEC chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale said Friday night that he is confident that the commission will determine results of the Tuesday election by this Saturday.
He dismissed the rumour circulating on social media alleging that some MEC Commissioners were holding the electoral body at ransom by refusing to sign for the results until the issue of a complaint raised by the DPP-UDF Alliance (which nominated them) on the harassment of its monitors is resolved.
Kachale, a judge at the High Court of Malawi, has since urged the public to base their reports on facts and refrain from undermining the integrity of the electoral processes, adding that misrepresentation of information is a legal offence punishable by law.
The MEC Chairperson reiterated that the commission is committed to working in a professional and credible manner.
