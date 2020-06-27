Malopa’s repositioning in Tonse courts him public anger: ‘Malawi should reject opportunists’

Former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) director general, Bright Malopa, has drawn public anger over his alleged maneuvering to seek the attention and sympathy of the State Vice President and Tonse Alliance running mate in the just ended election Saulos Chilima.

Malopa is viewed by the public as a staunch follower and sympathizer of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and a man behind programmes that vilified opposition political parties during his time as head of the State broadcaster.

Some of the notable programmes are Sapita Kawiri and Makiyolobasi.

However, in his post on Facebook, the former MBC boss paints himself a picture of a man who suffered injustice in the hands of Norman Chisale who is an aide to President Peter Mutharika.

Malopa claims that sometime back towards the beginning of last year (2019), his official vehicle was snatched away straight from the dealer and taken to Chisale of State House by a Pato Phoya because he did not cut his ties with Chilima and that intelligence revealed that he was one of his trusted advisors.

“Several nasty things happened to me on the strength of this intelligence. Saulos is a personal friend and there was no way I could stop talking to him because of disagreements with his boss.

“I just got a call from my administration manager that he received a call from state house to urgently collect the car. I’m not too sure what that would mean because I reported the matter to relevant authorities as a stolen asset. If I don’t respond to some of your comments on this post it will probably be due to the fact that I have gone for a Test drive. It was a brand new car,” claims the former MBC chief.

But Thomas Chafunya, a journalist formely an employee of MBC, in a quick response to his former boss, dismisses the claim as an outright attempt to seek the attention and sympathy of Chilima in an effort to get favours from the Second Citizen.

“Bright Malopa, I think you must shut up and cut off the attention seeking tendency. You caused many people misery, myself inclusive. When things go wrong in your camp, learn not to draw attention of other people who had nothing to do with your situation. It’s called growing up,” emphasizes Chafunya.’

Chafunya was backed other former MBC employees including Dorothy Kachitsa of UTM Party and Kelvin Moyo.

And the public picked it up .

Commentator Mzondi Lungu wrote: “Such opportunistic behaviours must be stopped and this shows we have people who cannot stand for the principles. He is shamelessly selling himself to save the job he has without proper qualifications.”

Journalist Idriss Ali Nassah querried Malopa why he did not share stories of DPP’s abuse and impunity when they were in power.

“Why would an enlightened and empowered person like Bright Malopa be cowered into silence for such a long time? All regimes are emboldeded ane enabled by citizens who remain silent against mismanagement and excesses, so in this matter, I am sad to say, Malopa enabled the DPP’s abuses to continue.

“It is my prayer that no Malawian is ever again intimidated, threatened or bludgeoned into silence in the face of injustice, abuse of power and executive overreach.”

Joseph Njoka wrote that he is convinced that Malopa is a traitor of the current generation.

He wonders why Malopa kept silent while thousands of Malawians went to the streets to demand electoral justice.

“The silence you maintained while thousands of Malawians were in the streets fighting for freedom is enough to conclude that you were part of the abusive system. It’s sad,” writes Njoka.

On the other hand, Ruth Mkwaila alleges that the former MBC boss is one of the people who terrorized and ‘cadetized’ MBC during his time.

“You think we have forgotten? Oh please, shut up! This victory is for Malawians who endured DPP’s impunity. Leave us alone Mr. Malopa,” emphasizes Mkwaila.

Andrew Cane Chilapondwa believes Malopa is motivated by greed to write the post.

“You are trying to be a saint here just because there is regime change? No way..,” says Chilapondwa, while Deborah Kafanikhale wonders: “An opportunist as usual, why bringing this out now?”

Luka Msiska dares Malopa, branding him a fortune seeker Malawians will never trust.

Another Facebook user, Tango Ngalawa asks Vincent Shiraz and Azzuri Pereira to “come and tell this guy to shut up”.

“He thinks we are kids that he can buy sympathy now… he is one of the traitors. He better zip his loud mouth,” says Ngalawa.

