Arrest Galore Deepens: Sixth Former MCP Cabinet Minister Nabbed as Political Storm Intensifies

The wave of high-profile arrests rocking Malawi’s political landscape has escalated, with six former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cabinet ministers now in police custody, in what is fast becoming one of the most dramatic crackdowns on a former ruling elite in recent history.

The latest to fall is former Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale, who was arrested today and is currently being held at Kanengo Police Station.

Kawale’s lawyer, George Jivason Kadzipatike, confirmed the arrest, but said police have not yet formally disclosed the charges.

“He is at Kanengo Police Station. We are still engaging the police to understand the basis of the arrest,” said Kadzipatike.

Kawale’s arrest comes barely 24 hours after former Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe was also arrested in Lilongwe and detained at Lumbadzi Police Station.

MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila confirmed Gwengwe’s arrest, saying the party’s legal team has been activated to establish the reasons behind the move.

“He was arrested this afternoon. I am yet to establish whether he surrendered himself or the exact manner in which the arrest was carried out,” said Kabwila.

As of now, Gwengwe has not been formally charged, and police are yet to issue an official statement explaining the grounds for his detention.

Malawi Police spokesperson Lael Chimtembo asked for more time to verify the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

“I need more time to get full details on the matter,” Chimtembo said.

Kawale and Gwengwe now join a rapidly expanding list of former MCP heavyweights who have been arrested in recent days, including:

Vitumbiko Mumba – former Minister of Trade

Jessie Kabwila – former Minister of Education

Ezekiel Ching’oma – former Minister of Natural Resources

Richard Chimwendo – former Minister of Local Government

With Kawale’s arrest, the tally now stands at six former cabinet ministers, all of whom once sat at the heart of government.

The scale and speed of the arrests have sent shockwaves through both political and public circles, raising serious questions about what investigators are uncovering behind the scenes.

While authorities have remained tight-lipped, the pattern suggests a coordinated operation targeting the former MCP administration at the highest level.

Critics are already describing the situation as a political earthquake, with some alleging political persecution, while others argue the arrests signal long-overdue accountability for those who once wielded enormous power.

What is clear is that no former MCP heavyweight appears untouchable anymore, and the unfolding saga is rapidly reshaping Malawi’s political narrative—from one of political dominance to one of police cells, legal battles and public scrutiny.

As more arrests loom, the nation is left asking one chilling question: Who will be next?

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :