Action Hope Malawi Condemns Brutal Treatment of Woman in Mzuzu, Urges Accountability

Action Hope Malawi – a local non-governmental organization – has condemned the degrading treatment of a woman in Nkhorongo, Mzuzu, where she was tied to a tree at a graveyard for failing to attend a neighbour’s funeral.

The organization described the act, which traditionalists carried out under the guise of culture, as cruel, unlawful, and deeply inhuman.

“We remind all communities that the law of Malawi is supreme over any cultural practice. No cultural belief or community practice can ever justify the humiliation, abuse, or public punishment of a woman. This incident constitutes a serious violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to dignity, liberty, and freedom from inhuman and degrading treatment,” said Action Hope Malawi Executive Director, Sammy Aaron, in his statement.

Action Hope Malawi has since urged the Malawi Police Service to urgently investigate and arrest all perpetrators. It has also challenged traditional and community leaders to publicly condemn this act and take concrete steps to end harmful practices against women.

On the other hand, Action Hope Malawi has asked the Malawi Human Rights Commission and civil society organizations to monitor the case and ensure justice is delivered, further pleading with authorities to guarantee the survivor’s safety and provide access to medical, psychosocial, and legal support

“This incident is particularly disturbing, as it not only traumatizes the survivor but also sends a dangerous message that women can be abused and humiliated without consequence. We stand with the survivor and demand justice. A woman’s dignity and freedom are not negotiable,” said Aaron.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :