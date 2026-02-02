Indonesia Beckons: 2026 Scholarships Open for Malawian Students

Indonesia has thrown its doors wide open to Malawian students, launching the 2026 Kemitraan Negara Berkembang (KNB) Scholarships and urging young people in Malawi to seize what is being described as a rare gateway to world-class education.

The renewed push follows impressive results in 2025, where Malawian students outperformed many of their global peers, earning top placements under the prestigious Indonesian scholarship programme. The strong showing has now put Malawi firmly on Indonesia’s academic radar.

As a result, the Indonesian Honorary Consulate in Malawi is calling on more Malawian youth to apply for the 2026 academic cycle, which runs from January to April 2026.

Successful applicants will study at Universitas Islam Negeri Raden Mas Said Surakarta, one of Indonesia’s fast-rising universities, known for combining traditional learning with modern technology, innovation and financial studies.

Honorary Consul Tariq Kidy said the programme is tailor-made for students from developing countries like Malawi, who are looking for practical, globally relevant skills.

“This scholarship is for young people who want to be at the centre of the digital transformation,” said Kidy. “We are looking for Malawians who want to compete on the global stage.”

He highlighted key faculties such as Science and Technology, which offer cutting-edge degrees in Data Science, Biotechnology, Informatics, and other digital fields shaping the future of work.

Kidy said the programmes give students real exposure to digital commerce, data-driven decision making and emerging technologies, skills that are increasingly essential in today’s job market.

To remove financial barriers, the Indonesian government has rolled out a fully-funded support package for successful candidates. This includes:

A settlement allowance upon arrival.

A monthly living stipend.

A free Indonesian language course to help students adapt academically and socially.

The university also offers international tracks where English and Arabic proficiency is accepted, making it accessible even to students with no prior knowledge of Bahasa Indonesia.

Beyond science and technology, students can also apply for programmes in Education, Sharia and Business Law, Languages, and Civilisation Studies, making the scholarship attractive to both science and arts students.

Applicants are required to submit academic transcripts, a valid passport, a CV, and a recommendation letter from a school or employer.

The selection process will begin with online applications closing in April 2026, followed by administrative screening in early May. Shortlisted candidates will then sit for Computer-Based Tests and interviews, with final results expected on May 29.

Kidy described the scholarship as a life-changing opportunity, saying it equips Malawians with global exposure, high-level skills and full financial support.

“This is not just about studying abroad. It’s about coming back home empowered, confident and ready to lead Malawi into the future,” he said.

Students have been advised to follow the official KNB scholarship website and the Indonesian Consulate’s social media platforms for detailed application guidelines.

