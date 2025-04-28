Arrested Commissioner Luhanga still in Office as ‘Paintgate’ Trial date drags

Mzuzu Chief Resident Magistrate Leonard Konyani has yet to set a trial date for Northern Region Police Commissioner Richard Luhanga, arrested in March by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on corruption and abuse of office charges.

Luhanga allegedly diverted paint donated by Press Trust Limited — meant for renovating a police clinic — to refurbish his private estate in Bolero, Rumphi District.

He faces charges under Sections 25B (1), 25B (4), and 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act. A conviction carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

Despite the charges, Luhanga remains in office while out on bail, drawing sharp criticism from civil society groups demanding the suspension of officials facing corruption allegations.

His arrest forms part of a broader ACB probe into systemic graft within the Malawi Police Service. ACB investigators reportedly uncovered a pattern of public materials being siphoned off for private use.

ACB Sources say the stolen paint is only a small piece of a larger embezzlement scheme involving other senior officials.

The case has reignited public anger over deep-rooted corruption in the police, where senior officers have been repeatedly implicated in bribery, embezzlement, and procurement fraud.

“Paintgate” is now seen as a key test of Malawi’s willingness to confront corruption within powerful institutions. Pressure is mounting for authorities to deliver swift, credible justice.

