MAGLA trains operators on responsible gambling

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has vowed to ensure that all industry operators adhere to responsible gambling rules.

MAGLA Board Chairperson Fredrick Changaya stated this in Salima on Wednesday during the opening of the operators’ responsible gambling workshop.

“This training workshop is to ensure that operators understand their responsibility as they operate various gaming and betting activities. So far, we have done well as an authority. This is not the first training workshop that we have had with them.”

“We also have regular stakeholder engagement to ensure that we impart the necessary knowledge not only for operators but also for the players themselves to know the downside of gambling,” said Changaya.

One of the participants, Mini Monte Gaming Limited Company Manager, Madalitso Gongwa, said he expects to learn more about responsible gambling and how the facilitators handle cases in their country.

“Gambling is for fun and entertainment, but because of our socioeconomic status, most people are taking it as a source of income. As operators, we need to be at the forefront to tell and advise people that gambling is for fun. We expect to learn more from South Africa, where these facilitators come from,” Said Gongwa.

The two-day workshop, facilitated by the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF), will cover topics such as understanding problem gambling, signs of problem gambling and gambling addiction, and their impact.

