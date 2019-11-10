Art in the park festival at Four Seasons in Lilongwe

Art in the park festival kick started on Friday in Lilongwe with a call for new organizers entrants to abide by policy guidelines and regulations.

“Art In The Park” is for this weekend from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 November at Four Seasons Nursery in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the official opening of Arts In The Park Festival, Director of Arts in the ministry of culture Humphrey Mpondaminga said the ministry is responsible for giving technical guidance and organization of festivals.

“As a ministry responsible for the arts, we are to help market the arts to global audiences, give technical guidance on the organization of festivals and most importantly ensure that policy guidelines, standards and regulations are followed,” Mpondaminga said.

He stressed that various arts festivals can only be best promoted if organizers and stakeholders stick to the national calendar of cultural and artistic events.

The current national calendar of cultural and artistic events was developed in 2017 and is due to be amended next year, according to Mpondaminga.

“The ministry is therefore calling upon these new entrants as well as the old ones to abide the set dates in the calendar,” he emphasized.

He further welcomed the coming in of new festivals such as Zomba Mountain Festival, Ghetto Festival and European Film Festival among others.

In his remarks, Art In The Park Festival producer Pádraic MacOireachtaigh said the festival is aimed at showcasing Malawi’s incredible and diverse artistic talent, connecting artists to buyers, and providing a platform for emerging talent.

According to MacOireachtaigh, inviting diplomats and government buyers, Art in the Park hopes to take Malawian art onto the global stage as well as bringing more art into local public spaces and people’s houses.

“By creating a curated opportunity for artists to sell their work, people can discover new voices in our art scene, while artists connect and collaborate,” he said.

There will be participatory workshops for all the family include mobile making, pottery, painting, a photo walk, and many more throughout the festival.

