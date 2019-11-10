Catholic church enforces ban of hijab in schools

Officials from the Mangochi Diocese of the Catholic church says the use of regalia contrary to the prescribed school uniform should not be allowed in the church-run schools.

This is an indirect reference to the Muslim gear, the hijab which has caused a rift between Muslims and the Anglican run schools at Mmanga.

In a memo to all heads of education institutions run by the church in the diocese, secretary for Education Commission Felix Masamba says the decision has been arrived at following the failure by the government, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi and the Malawi Council of Churches to communicate on the issue.

“The diocese strongly advises you to adhere to the prescribed school rules and regulations in as far as the use of school uniform is concerned,” says the memo in part.

The Civil Society Coalition for Education has since told the government to make a decisive policy on the issue.

Speaking during an annual general meeting in Lilongwe on Saturday, CSEC chairperson Moses Busher said it was worrisome that the right to access quality education is being violated.

Minister of Education William Susuwele Banda said his ministry is working with all stakeholders to come up with a policy on the matter.

