ASEC calls for support for work of Catholic sisters

African Sisters Education Collaborative (ASEC) has asked governments and local communities to support the work of Catholic sisters as they execute their various faith ministries across the Malawi.

ASEC Executive Director Sr. Mary Cecilia Draru, who is from the United States of America, made the call during a meeting that took place in Blantyre last week.

Draru said there is a need for people to come and work together in supporting sisters that are being equipped by ASEC in different ministries.

She said this is critical in helping the nuns achieve their goal of developing social and spiritual lives.

“A well trained Catholic Sister is a big asset to the society because she is not going to run away looking for greener pastures. The Sisters always go to the desert where there is most need, and therefore training a Sister,” she said.

“You are assured to meet the remotest part of the world and they always dedicate themselves in service not out of the funds that they get but really in enhancing the human life, so the value of educating a Catholic Sister gives the great impact that is able to reach the community particular making people to appreciate their value, make use of local resources to improve their situations. There are benefits that women and children are gaining and these are like education, health, youth ministries, agriculture, environmental protection, building up their families, bringing up responsible citizens as well as appreciation between women and men, the issues of equality, the core values of transforming the society as well as core values of respecting each other,” added Draru.

The Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati, attended the ceremony as Guest of Honour.

Kaliati said the government is keen to work with the Catholic sisters in improving social and economic livelihoods of different communities.

“Apart from being the advisory body, they also help in implementing government policy in issues of social protection, even during the cyclones they have been there for the people they are looking forward to be supported in terms of food and the like but also they have been there for the issues of health, education as well that’s why we are having African Sisters Education and Management,” she said.

The minister further disclosed that the Catholic sisters have been supporting women in the economic empowerment, child development, health and other areas.

“That’s why I was asking the Sisters that when they are working with women in different churches they have been posted they should be asking those women to be mindful of the hygiene, as we know we have the outbreak of cholera and it might be where we just dump the pumpers of children, but we must take care of them or even ban them so that we must not be messing up the catchment area, as well as the sceneries of our cities and areas we live,” said Kaliati.

ASEC operates in 10 countries across the continent of Africa including Malawi with the work of providing education for Catholic Sisters.

