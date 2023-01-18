Public health scholar Martha Mwase develops innovative chatbot for smoking cessation

A Knowledge Action Change scholar Martha Mwase has developed an innovative chatbot designed to assist individuals in their efforts to quit smoking.

The chatbot, which can be accessed on www.thrmalawi.org, shares information and advice on smoking, quitting and switching to safer means of nicotine consumption.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that more than 5, 800 people die from smoking-related diseases in Malawi every year.

Mwase acknowledged in an interview with Nyasa Times on Tuesday that quitting smoking can be incredibly difficult, and that many people need support and scientifically proven information to be successful.

“Our chatbot is designed to provide users with relevant information in an easy to understand and interactive format,” she said.

The chatbot is available to the public and can be accessed at any time, providing users with helpful resources and information about the benefits of quitting smoking, as well as scientifically proven safer alternatives to smoking.

Preliminary testing of the chatbot has shown promising results, with many users reporting willingness to switch to safer alternatives and an increased likelihood of successfully quitting smoking.

Mwase said she was excited to see the impact that the chatbot will have on public health.

“By providing users with the information they need to quit smoking, we hope to help more people achieve a healthier and smoke-free lifestyle,” she narrated.

Meanwhile, those who want to seek advice on how to quit smoking are being urged to visit www.thrmalawi.org to get more information.

Alternatively, they are advised to contact Sahan Lungu who is the Communications Director of the Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR Malawi) via [email protected].

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!