Asian Association of Maravi donates K3m to police centenary celebrations

The Asian Association of Maravi (AAM) has donated K3 million towards the centenary celebrations of the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

The association handed over the donation at the office of the Inspector General of Police at the National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe.

Speaking after presenting the cheque, the association’s representative, Jayesh Patel, said the Asian community appreciate the role the Malawi Police Service plays in fighting crime in the country.

Patel said therefore that the donation was aimed at motivating the law enforcers to continue discharging their duties with professionalism and dedication.

He pledged that their community could continue supporting the service in an effort to alleviate the challenges they are facing in line of their duties.

“Police is doing a good job. That is why, as the community, we thought it wise to help whatever the way we could so that we are able to ensure that the police carry on the celebrations,” said Patel.

In his remarks, MPS Inspector General Dr. George Kainja, described the donation as timely, saying it will help them plan for the commemoration of the centenary.

Kainja urged others to emulate the gesture demonstrated by the Asian Community.

According to Commissioner of Police responsible for Human Resource Development Stan Kaliza, the service is looking for K200 million to have a successful celebration.

Malawi Police was established on 5 October 1921 and was called Nyasaland Police with the first head of the police wearing the title Commissioner.

The first commissioner was Major Stephens. Currently, the police has the following departments: Community Policing and Rural Police Units, Criminal Investigations Department, Traffic Department, Marine Department, Airport Police, Police Mobile Services, Administration Branch, Information Technology, Research and Planning Unit Prosecutions and Legal Department.

Other departments also include the Internal Affairs Unit, Press and Public Relations, HIV and AIDS Department and Spiritual Department.

