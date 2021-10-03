Moyale shatters Silver title hopes

Silver Strikers’ hopes of becoming 2021 TNM Super League champions have been shattered after suffering a terrible 0-2 loss to Moyale Barracks Football Club on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Bankers are still on position 2 on the log table with 55 points from 29 games. The 0-3 away win by Bullets over Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe on the same day saw the people’s team clinging to the summit of the log with 59 points now from 29 games.

This means that both Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets have just a match to wrap up the season. The Mathematics between Silver and Bullets is simple. Even if Silver Strikers win their final game against Ekwendeni Hammers, they will only go up to 58 points, one short-of leaders Nyasa Big Bullets.

On the other hand, Bullets can finish the league with 62 points if they win their very last game at home against Karonga United.

There is need also to bring in Mighty Wanderers in the whole equation. Should Wanderers win against Blue Eagles this Sunday at the Kamuzu Stadium, then they will be at 57 points, two short-of the current leaders. After this win, the nomads can only pray that Bullets should lose their final game while they win their final match against Moyale Barracks at home in Blantyre. This will see nomads finishing on 60 points while the people’s team will still be on 59 points.

Now if Wanderers win both their two remaining games and Bullets win their final game, the people’s team will be crowned champions because as already indicated, they will have 62 points while their arch rivals will have 60 points. Silver Strikers can no longer dream of becoming champions.

But what actually happened at Mzuzu Stadium for the Bankers to be kicked out of the race? Well, one man they will hate this season is Raphael Phiri.

Raphael Phiri put the home side in front after 21 minutes. An excellent cross from Chamveka Gwetsani was flicked into the 6-metre box by Lloyd Njaliwa, allowing Raphael Phiri to tap the ball into the Bankers’ net.

Phiri scored a brace some minutes later after a brilliant exchange of passes between Khumbo Mhone and Robert Mphenzi.

The Bankers had no clue to enable them put the piece of leather behind Macdonald Harawa’s net until the referee blew the final whistle.

The man of the match accolade went to Moyale’s Raphael Phiri.

Speaking after the match, Silver Strikers assistant coach, Macdonald Yobe, said his charges never played according to plan.

“That’s what happens when you don’t play according to your plan. We wanted to press but it didn’t work. Our players looked so tired and I don’t know why,” lamented Yobe.

The winning coach, Prichard Mwansa, said he wanted three points and he got it.

“We had good preps and the players worked very hard. We are happy to have collected three points and it feels good that we will play in the top eight. We hope to finish in style against Wanderers in Blantyre,” explained Mwansa.

The Lions of Kaning’ina are now on position 6 with 45 points from 29 games. They will wrap up the season against Wanderers in Blantyre.

