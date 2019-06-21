Asian employer beats up Malawian worker over being on Facebook

A Malawian shop-keeper is nursing his wounds in Dowa after his Asian employer roughed him up on Thursday for surfing on internet during working hours.

It is said that the Asian shop owner, only identified as Imran, who runs his business at Mponela was not amused that his worker was surfing internet and checking Facebook instead of working.

“He was so angry that he just took the law into his hands by beating the worker up,” said a source privy to the incident.

People around Mponela trading centre were not amused with the behavior of the shop owner that they reported him to police.

However, the police just called Imran and recorded his statement, and left him without charging him with any offence, heightening speculation the businessman has high-level connections at the police station.

Police spokesperson at Mponela Kondwani Kandiado refused to give details on the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :