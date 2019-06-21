Malawi government fires 3 000 interns from civil service

Government says it has fired 3 000 interns due to absenteeism and that others had secured jbs elsewhere but decided not to resign in order to continue getting monthly allowances.

Secretary for Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Joseph Mwandidya said this follows a head count and recommendations from heads of departments.

The government introduced the graduate internship program in the 2018/2019 fiscal year to provide work experience to graduates in order to make them more employable.

Mwandidya has also said that all current cohort interns will be required to re-register for a new contract after expiry of the current contract which comes to an end on June 30, 2019.

“The process of re-admission will require that all interns express new interest by availing themselves for re-registration.

“This exercise will help to ascertain who is seriously available for work after noting that some interns were not regularly coming for work and that some were absconding work,” said Mwandidya.

Mwandidya said after the expiry of the current contract at the end of June, there will be a break in the program for the whole month of July to allow for readmission exercise to be completed.

“This break in the program shall mean that all interns will not receive stipend for July. This is also meant to clearly mark the end of the first program and the beginning of the second program,” he said.

Mwandidya said that all interns seeking permanent positions in government shall apply and the posts will be advertised to give equal opportunities to all deserving Malawians.

