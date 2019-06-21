Leader of the House Nankhumwa condemns MCP’s disruption of Parliament

Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa on Friday condemned the “disgsusting” drama that occurred at Parliament caused by opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislators as President Peter Mutharika was set to deliver his State of the Nation address.

The MPs later walked out of the House saying they can’t listen to an “illegitimate” president.

Mutharika narrowly won re-election last month by just three percentage points over MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera in a bruising race marked by claims of rigging against Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The President proceeded to address legislators from his party along with a few independents.

Commenting on the development, Nankhumwa the shouting by MCP lawmakers was unfortunate and a disservice to the nation.

“We are going to put in strategies to ensure that parliament business goes on as planned so that they are no disruptions in the provision of essential services.

“The answer lies in the parliament deliberations and decisions,” said Nankhumwa.

He also urged Members of Parliament not to abscond from their duties for which they were elected-thus serve their constituencies and the masses.

