Asimenye turns down Simba Queens offer

Malawi national women football team and Topik Sisters FC forward, Asimenye Melody Simwaka, is back home in Mzuzu from Tanzania where she failed to clinch a deal with Simba Queens.

Simwaka was courted by the Tanzanian champions in women’s football. She was exposed to a three-day trials and performed very well but was disappointed with what she was being offered and declined to sign a one-year contract with the club.

She scored six goals in two games during the trials and the club could not resist roping her into their squad but Simwaka had to think critically on the matter.

“I was a successful trip. I scored four goals in one game and two others in the second game.

“They were offering me 200 US Dollars a month and 750 US Dollars as signing on fee. When I contacted relevant people, I discovered that it wasn’t worth and I decided just to return home. There wasn’t even training allowance and game bonuses in the package,” lamented Simwaka.

Meanwhile, the National Women’s Football Association has backed Simwaka’s decision to turn down the offer.

“She was told everything that was supposed to be followed before she left for Tanzania. It also appears the club was not in contact Topik Sisters because Simwaka is not a free agent. She is a registered player under Mpira Connect,” said Suzgo Ngwira, Chairperson of National Women’s Football Association.

Simwaka is a reliable workhorse in the country’s women’s national football team together with exports Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga, and others.

