Aspiring MP Mandeule Pledges Women Empowerment, Headlines Machinga Likwenu Women’s Conference

All eyes were on Machinga Likwenu on Sunday as aspiring Member of Parliament, Jayne Mandeule, took centre stage at a high-profile women’s conference held at Happiness Gardens.

The gathering, which drew women from across the constituency, tackled key issues including economic empowerment, access to quality healthcare, and expanded opportunities for girls’ education.

In a passionate address, Mandeule vowed to make women’s empowerment the hallmark of her leadership if elected, promising a people-centred and inclusive approach.

“I believe women are the backbone of development. My commitment is to ensure they have equal opportunities to excel in business, education, and leadership within our communities,” she declared, drawing applause from participants.

Event organisers praised her participation as a strong statement of solidarity with women’s struggles.

“Her presence here shows that she values women’s voices and is ready to walk with us in finding real solutions,” said one of the coordinators.

Analysts note that such grassroots engagements are increasingly defining Mandeule’s campaign style, positioning her as a candidate who champions inclusive development and gender equality.

The conference wrapped up with an interactive networking session, where women resolved to strengthen unity and drive collective action for the development of Machinga Likwenu.

