Standard Bank Pumps K40 Million Into Must Cultural Festival

Standard Bank Malawi reaffirmed its committed to preserving and promoting Malawi’s cultural heritage by donating K40 million towards the third edition of Malawi University of Science and Technology’s Cultural and Research Innovation Festival.

The two-day festival run from 22 to 23 August at MUST’s Ndata Campus in Thyolo that drew 500 participants, including students from Catholic University of Malawi, Kamuzu School of Health Sciences, Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences and University of Malawi as well as artists, cultural leaders and community members.

The participants were drawn from culture, heritage, music, dance, literature, visual arts, film, fashion and technology.

Speaking during the opening ceremony and official cheque handover on Saturday, Standard Bank Head of Commercial Banking Pempho Chalamanda said the festival an important platform to safeguard Malawi’s culture while inspiring cultural transfers, research and innovation.

“This festival is an important event that puts forward a powerful statement about who we are as Malawians. It celebrates our creative arts, our cultural heritage and our capacity for innovation. At Standard Bank, we believe that culture is both a source of national pride and a catalyst for development. We are proud to donate K40 under our Joy of Arts initiative,” she said.

Welcoming the donation, MUST executive director of the Bingu School of Culture and Heritage Dr Atikonda Mkochi described it as a timely boost to the university’s mission of blending culture and research innovation.

“The MUST Cultural and Research Innovation is a groundbreaking celebration that showcases Malawi’s rich artistic and cultural adversity. By focusing on culture with science and technology, the festival highlights the potential for innovative collaborations that can drive Malawi’s 2063 Vision.

“We are grateful to Standard Bank for recognising the vital role that arts and heritage plays in building a sustainable Malawi,” said Mkochi.

Since last year, the Joy in the Arts has supported Art in the Park, Atem Malawi Drama National Secondary School Competition, Kumbali Live and the Lilongwe Book Festival.

Through these strategic investments, the bank continues to demonstrate that art, culture and heritage are not only sources of pride but also powerful drivers of national identity and economic development.

