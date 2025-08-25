Sparc Systems Donates Computer and Printer to Malawi Police Service

Sparc Systems Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to community empowerment through technology with the donation of a brand-new computer and printer to the Malawi Police Service (MPS) in Blantyre.

The donation was officially handed over on Monday by Sparc Systems Malawi Country Manager, Esnor Ward, who said the gesture was part of the company’s wider corporate social responsibility agenda.

“At Sparc Systems, we believe technology is a driver of positive change. Supporting the Malawi Police Service with digital tools enhances efficiency and service delivery, ultimately benefiting communities across the country,” Ward said.

Receiving the equipment, Superintendent Bridget Kankhwani from the South West Police Region expressed gratitude, noting that the tools will significantly ease administrative work and boost operational effectiveness.

“This donation will help us discharge our duties more effectively,” Kankhwani said.

The initiative reflects Sparc Systems’ long-term vision of leveraging ICT for social good and supporting the digital transformation of institutions in Malawi and across Africa.

Sparc Systems is a 100 percent Malawian-owned company headquartered in Lilongwe, with additional presence in Zambia, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Mozambique.

