Usi’s Star Keeps Rising: Machinga Roars for the People’s Candidate

State Vice President and Odya Zake leader, Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi, is no longer just campaigning — he is reshaping the very conversation of Malawi’s 2025 elections. On Monday, August 25, he zig-zagged across Machinga — from Nsanama to Ntaja, Liwonde Market, Liwonde Road Block and several stopovers — transforming whistle stops into fiery, interactive forums that drilled into people’s daily struggles.

His pitch was as clear as it was piercing: Odya Zake is not here to decorate manifestos with hollow promises. Odya Zake is here to deliver solutions.

And the solutions came in five bold strokes: food security through affordable fertilizer and modern farming; a war on poverty and runaway prices; clean and accountable governance; youth empowerment with real jobs; and a presidency grounded in the struggles of ordinary Malawians.

At every stop, Usi cut the figure of a man on the rise — accessible, blunt, and unapologetically people-centered. He condemned corruption not as an abstract evil but as the theft that empties pharmacies, robs schools of chalk, and leaves roads in tatters. He reminded the youth that their energy must no longer be wasted as idle campaign cheerleaders but harnessed as drivers of Malawi’s future. And he insisted that leadership must be rooted in the lived reality of the poor, not barricaded in State House luxury.

The effect was electric. Crowds in Machinga did not just listen; they owned the message, chanting back promises of change. For them, September 16 now looms not as just another polling day, but as a day to cast a vote for food on the table, lower prices, jobs, and a government that finally serves the governed.

In a political season crowded with noise, Usi’s rise is proving to be the signal. The question now is not whether Malawians are hearing him — but whether his rivals can survive the political quake he is unleashing.

