Old Mutual emerges runner-up in the Tourism and Destination Market campaign category at the Africa Market Confederation Award

Old Mutual Malawi Limited has emerged runner-up in the Tourism and Destination Marketing Campaign category at the Africa Marketing Confederation award held in Ghana on 21 August 2025.

The company was recognized for its Green Frame campaign where it mounted unique photo frame landmarks that are contributing to promoting Malawi as a preferred tourist destination.

Responding to the recognition, Old Mutual Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive Patience Chatsika expressed joy that even, at continental level people can see the impact of the campaign that primarily is selling Malawi as a tourist destination.

Chatsika said “, we launched this ongoing campaign in 2024 when we were celebrating our 70 years of doing business in Malawi. These gigantic frames were gifted to Malawi, our beloved country as a way of complementing the country’s ATM strategy which among others is prioritising tourism as a pillar for economic growth”.

According to her, Old Mutual collaborated with the Ministry of Tourism in identifying strategic positions that highlight Malawi’s beauty including Cape Maclear in Mangochi, Chilundu Point in Nkhata Bay, Chitakale at the base of Mulanje Mountain, and Lilongwe’s Bingu International Convention Centre.

She said “the Old Mutual Green Frames stand as a symbol of our remembrance to the people of Malawi, whom we have stood with since 1954”.

Reacting to the news, the Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule, described the recognition as a proud moment for Malawi.

“This honour demonstrates that Malawi’s beauty and tourism potential are not only appreciated locally, but are also being celebrated internationally. This award means Malawi continues to be placed on the global map as a must-visit destination. We are grateful to Old Mutual for complementing our efforts in line with the Malawi 2063 vision and the country’s tourism growth strategy as well as the ATMM Strategy ,” she said.

The Minister further highlighted the critical role of the private sector in advancing Malawi’s tourism agenda saying while government provides the policy framework and infrastructure, the private sector brings creativity, investment, and innovative marketing campaigns such as this one by Old Mutual.

She reaffirmed government’s commitment to partnerships that drive tourism growth, pointing to platforms such as the Malawi Tourism Council and the Annual Tourism Expo, where private sector players are given space to showcase their initiatives.

The Green Frame campaign is an innovative and impactful campaign that gives both Malawians and visitors a chance to capture Malawi’s natural beauty in iconic frames, creating memories that can be shared worldwide.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :