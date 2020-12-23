Assailants kill primary school teacher in Dedza

Malawi Police in Dedza are looking for unknown assailants who last night brutally killed a primary school teacher.

The body of Levisoni Bekitala was wrapped in pieces of cloth and lied outside his house at M’gawi 1 primary school in Dedza this morning.

Primary School Education Advisor for Magomero zone, John Chakudza, said his fellow teachers and people around the school heard the teacher screaming but they failed to rescue him because the assailants armed and too dangerous to approach.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established.

Police say they are investigating the murder.

Dedza is one of the districts with high murder cases in the country.

