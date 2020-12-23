Assailants kill primary school teacher in Dedza

December 23, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi Police in Dedza are looking for unknown assailants who last night brutally killed a primary school teacher.

The body of the murdered teacher

The body of Levisoni Bekitala was wrapped in pieces of cloth and lied outside his house at M’gawi 1 primary school in Dedza this morning.

Primary School  Education Advisor  for  Magomero zone, John Chakudza, said his fellow teachers and people around the school heard the teacher screaming but they failed to rescue him because the assailants armed and too dangerous to approach.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established.

Police say they are investigating the murder.

Dedza is one of the districts with high murder cases in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ntopwa 1
Ntopwa 1
5 hours ago

If the criminals are caught, kill them as well. Heartless balls

1
Reply
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
5 hours ago

Anthuni kukhala kwa mtundu wanji uku, why taking somebody’s life like that? No matter whatever reasons, life is only given by God and taking it means challenging the almighty, and declaring war with Him, who can be at war with almighty God? Those who did this will never see peace!

Last edited 5 hours ago by Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
1
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Victims of MCP dictatorship atrocities threaten vigil at OPC: Demand compensations

The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) at the Capital Hill could soon host thousands of victims of the...

Close