Assemblies of God Church donates PPE’s to Zomba Hospital

Assemblies of God Church in Zomba has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Zomba General Hospital.

Some of the items donated are buckets, hand sanitisers and hand washing soap worth over K200,000.

Speaking during the donation , Bishop MacDonald Chiudza Banda, head for the Zomba Assemblies of God (ZAG), said they made a donation to support government effort in ensuring that both medical attention seekers and health personnel’s at the facility are Covid 19 free.

“We made this donation to ensure that health workers and others who visit the facility for medical attention are in a safe environment, free from Covid 19,” he said.

Chiudza said they also noted with concern how health workers are overwhelmed with the pandemic and other diseases that they are still treating at the hospital.

In her remarks , Matron for Zomba Central Hospital Grace Chasweka commended the church for the donation, saying the items will indeed go a long way in meeting some of the challenges the hospital is already facing in as far as Corona virus is concerned.

She added that the items will be useful for both the health workers and patients the hospital is serving.

