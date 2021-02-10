Assemblies of God Church donates PPE’s to Zomba Hospital

February 10, 2021 Chris Loka – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Assemblies of God Church in Zomba has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Zomba General Hospital.

Pastor Chiudza Banda making a presentation of the items

Some of the items donated are buckets, hand sanitisers and hand washing soap worth over K200,000.

Speaking during the donation , Bishop MacDonald Chiudza Banda, head for the Zomba Assemblies of God (ZAG), said they made a donation to support government effort in ensuring that both medical attention seekers and health personnel’s at the facility are Covid 19 free.

“We made this donation to ensure that health workers and others who visit the facility for medical attention are in a safe environment, free from Covid 19,” he said.

Chiudza said they also noted with concern how health workers are overwhelmed with the pandemic and other diseases that they are still treating at the hospital.

In her remarks , Matron for Zomba Central Hospital Grace Chasweka commended the church for the donation, saying the items will indeed go a long way in meeting some of the challenges the hospital is already facing in as far as Corona virus is concerned.

She added that the items will be useful for both the health workers and patients the hospital is serving.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Evangelicals in Malawi train young people in vocational skills: ‘Stop child marriage’ project

As one way of ensuring economic empowerment among the youth, Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) through 'Stop Child Marriage' (STOM)...

Close